FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Netflix increases CEO Hastings' 2013 salary to $4 mln
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2012 / 10:40 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Netflix increases CEO Hastings' 2013 salary to $4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 2 to say Hastings’ salary will double, not jump four-fold. Also corrects headline to say total salary will be $4 mln. Removes paragraph 4 on CFO salary)

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc doubled Chief Executive Reed Hastings’s 2013 salary to $4 million, the video rental company disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Of the $4 million, Hastings will receive half in cash and half in stock options. This compares to $500,000 in cash and $1.5 million in stock options the company gave its CEO for 2012. (r.reuters.com/dev84t)

Netflix, which has struggled over the last year following an ill-fated attempt to split the DVD and streaming operations and a swooning stock price, recently attracted the attention of billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn who called for a sale of the company. Icahn holds about 10 percent stake in Netflix. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.