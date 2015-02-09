FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix launches streaming service in Cuba
February 9, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Netflix launches streaming service in Cuba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said it launched its movie and TV streaming service in Cuba on Monday.

The service, starting at $7.99 per month, will be available to customers with international payment cards, Netflix said in a statement.

Customers will be able to watch shows such as “House of Cards”, “Orange is the New Black” and “Marco Polo”.

Netflix said last month it would complete its expansion into 200 countries within two years, faster than expected, as the company builds its presence overseas while growth in the United States slows.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

