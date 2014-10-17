FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban says buying Netflix shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said he is buying Netflix Inc shares as he considers the video streaming company to be an acquisition target.

"I'm buying NFLX stock ... Someone will try to buy them," Cuban tweeted. (bit.ly/1sQMUo8)

Netflix shares were down 1.3 percent at $357.03 in midday trading on the Nasdaq.

They earlier traded as low as $341.50, down 5.6 percent, after Goldman Sachs slashed its price target on the stock to $450 from $550, citing the company’s slower-than-expected new subscriber growth in the third quarter. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

