FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Netflix allows subscribers to binge-watch shows offline
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 9 months ago

Netflix allows subscribers to binge-watch shows offline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Video streaming pioneer Netflix Inc said its subscribers would now be able to download popular shows such as "Orange is The New Black" and "Narcos" on their mobile devices at no extra cost.

"While many members enjoy watching Netflix at home, we've often heard they also want to continue their 'Stranger Things' binge while on airplanes and other places where Internet is expensive or limited," Eddy Wu, director of product innovation, wrote in a blog post.

Netflix, whose other popular original shows include "House of Cards" and "The Crown", has expanded into almost all countries, with China being a notable exception.

The new feature is included in all plans and available for phones and tablets on Alphabet Inc's Android and Apple Inc's iOS platforms, the company said.

More content will be available for offline viewing later, Netflix said.

The company's shares rose 2 percent to $119.97 in early trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.