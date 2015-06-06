FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix to offer Internet TV service in Italy, Spain
June 6, 2015

Netflix to offer Internet TV service in Italy, Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Internet TV service Netflix plans to expand into Italy later this year, the company said on Saturday, as part of a bid to expand its popular streaming television service to some 200 countries worldwide within two years.

The Silicon Valley-based company said that, starting in October, Internet users in Italy would be able to subscribe to Netflix to watch a selection of TV series and movies on TVs, computers, smartphones, tablets and other devices.

On Thursday, Netflix said it planned to enter Spain, also in October. Netflix is available in more than 50 countries worldwide, including 13 in Europe.

Its focus on international expansion comes as growth slows in the United States, where it has reshaped TV viewing habits since it was first launched in 2007. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
