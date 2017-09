LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 (Reuters) - An early release of the new season of Netflix Inc’s political thriller “House of Cards” was caused by a technical glitch, the company said on Wednesday.

“Due to a technical glitch, some Frank Underwood fans got a sneak peak,” Netflix said in a statement. “He’ll be back on Netflix on Feb. 27.” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)