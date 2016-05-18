FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix launches website for internet speed test
May 18, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Netflix launches website for internet speed test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Wednesday that it had launched a website to check the speed of a mobile or broadband internet connection.

The service, called fast.com, works like other internet connection measurement tools such as speedtest.net, Netflix said in a blog post. (nflx.it/1rTLyvD)

Earlier in May, the company introduced a tool to help its subscribers control how much data they used when streaming on cellular networks.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

