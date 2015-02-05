FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Netflix to enter Japan in fall of 2015
February 5, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Netflix to enter Japan in fall of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from Netflix statement)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said it will launch its movie and TV streaming service in Japan in the fall of 2015.

The video service provider will also be opening an office in Tokyo as part of the rollout, the company said in a statement.

The move is part of the U.S.-based streaming pioneer’s global expansion. The company said last month it would move into about 150 new markets within two years.

Netflix will allow users to choose from a wide variety of Japanese TV shows and films, as well as its original series including “Marco Polo” and the upcoming science fiction drama “Sense8”.

The company added that further details on pricing, programs and supported devices will be known at a later date. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Anya George Tharakan; editing by Andrew Hay)

