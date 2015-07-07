Beasts of No Nation: First original Netflix movie release in Oct

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said its first original movie, “Beasts of No Nation,” will be released on Oct. 16 on its video streaming service and in select U.S. theatres.

The movie, directed by Emmy Award winner Cary Fukunaga and starring Golden Globe winner Idris Elba, will be followed by Adam Sandler's "The Ridiculous Six" on Dec. 11. (nflx.it/1CZ7dSm)

Sandler is expected to do three more films to be shown exclusively on Netflix.

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Green Legend” will premiere theatrically in China and will be shown on Netflix and IMAX in the first quarter of 2016. “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” can be streamed on Netflix in March 2016.

Brothers Mark and Jay Duplass, best known for “Jeff, Who Lives at Home,” have also inked an agreement to make four films exclusively for the service. They have an option to show them in movie theaters first. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
