Netflix launches video streaming service in The Netherlands

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc launched its video streaming service in The Netherlands on Wednesday, offering movies and TV shows from Hollywood and local producers as the U.S.-based company expands its reach into Europe.

The service will cost 7.99 euros ($10.60) a month for on-demand content watchable on Internet-connected TVs and mobile devices, Netflix said in a statement. The company announced in June it would enter The Netherlands market this year but had not revealed a specific date.

Netflix boasts 29.8 million streaming subscribers in the United States and 7.8 million in international markets, delivering movies and TV shows to Canada, Great Britain, Ireland, Scandinavia and parts of Latin America and the Caribbean.