Netflix content head says to double own shows next year
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 7, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Netflix content head says to double own shows next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc will focus on developing its own content next year and nearly double the number of original shows to 31 from 16, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said on Monday.

The video-streaming company has 10 feature films, 30 kids’ series, about a dozen feature documentaries, 10 stand-up specials and two documentary series in various stages of production, Sarandos said at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York.

“This is programming that people want to watch,” Sarandos said, noting that Netflix shows got nominations for Emmy, Oscar and Golden Globe last year.

The company, known for original shows such as “Orange is the New Black” and “House of Cards”, is also pulling back from signing deals with U.S. movie studios with the exception of Walt Disney Co, Sarandos said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
