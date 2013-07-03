Netflix adds more PBS programming in U.S., Canada

July 3 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said it has reached a multi-year deal to stream more programming from U.S. public television network PBS, expanding the content available to subscribers in the United States and Canada, the company’s two profitable markets.

The deal announced on Wednesday includes exclusive subscription video-on-demand rights to all seasons of British murder mystery drama “The Bletchley Circle” starting in the fall, and to preschool series “Super Why!” in 2014.

Netflix will add other children’s series including “Wild Kratts”, Ken Burns documentaries such as “Prohibition” and “Central Park Five” and past seasons of “Nova” and other non-fiction series.