FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Netflix adds U.S. streaming customers, shares jump 11 pct
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 21, 2013 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Netflix adds U.S. streaming customers, shares jump 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds share price, details of subscriber numbers)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Subscription video company Netflix Inc added 1.3 million customers to its U.S. streaming business during the quarter that ended in September, helping to boost earnings past analyst expectations to 52 cents per share.

Shares of Netflix, one of the year’s biggest gainers, jumped 10.6 percent in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq. Analysts on average had expected the company to report earnings of 49 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the quarter reached $32 million, up from $8 million a year earlier, Netflix said on Monday in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

Total subscribers to the U.S. streaming service, the biggest part of its business, reached 31.1 million. Netflix added 1.4 million customers in international markets, bringing its reach in foreign territories to 9.2 million.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.