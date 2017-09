LOS ANGELES, April 21 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc reported higher profit for the quarter that ended in March, boosted by the addition of 2.25 million customers to its movie and TV streaming service in the United States.

Net income for the quarter reached $53 million, Netflix said on Monday, an increase from $3 million a year earlier. Earnings-per-share came in at 86 cents. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)