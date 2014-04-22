FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix price hikes seen boosting global expansion
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 22, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Netflix price hikes seen boosting global expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s planned price hikes will allow it to spend more to produce more original content that will help it attract more customers globally, analysts said, as many of them raised their price targets on the stock.

Netflix’s shares rose more than 9 percent in early trading on Tuesday after the company unveiled plans to increase prices and reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

At least seven brokerages raised their price targets on the stock. Raymond James and Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock to their equivalent of a “buy” rating, citing strong growth prospects from international markets.

Analysts said Netflix has sufficient room to raise monthly subscriptions for new subscribers by $1-$2 in some countries.

“This dramatically increases our revenue and profit estimates from current markets over the next three years,” Pacific Crest Securities analyst Andy Hargreaves wrote in a note.

“Further, it seems highly likely that Netflix will accelerate international expansion beginning in the second half of 2014, which should expand the company’s TAM (total addressable market) and allow it to drive meaningful upside to long-term profit expectations.”

Netflix shares, which have more than doubled in the past year, were trading at $380.44 just after the opening on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.