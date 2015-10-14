FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Netflix U.S. subscriber additions fall below estimates
#Market News
October 14, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Netflix U.S. subscriber additions fall below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-ago revenue in paragraph 4 to $1.41 billion from $1.64 billion)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Video-streaming service provider Netflix Inc reported U.S. subscriber additions below its own forecast, even as international subscriber additions blew past its estimates.

The company said on Wednesday it added 0.88 million U.S. subscribers in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with its forecast of 1.15 million.

Internationally, Netflix added 2.74 million subscribers compared with its projection of 2.40 million.

Netflix, which produces shows such as “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black”, said revenue rose to $1.74 billion from $1.41 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
