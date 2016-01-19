FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix revenue rises 22.8 pct, adds more international subscribers
January 19, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Netflix revenue rises 22.8 pct, adds more international subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Video-streaming service Netflix Inc reported a 22.8 percent rise in revenue and added more subscribers than projected internationally for the fourth quarter, as its plan to expand globally pays off.

The company said on Tuesday it added 1.56 million U.S. subscribers in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, below the 1.65 million it forecast in October.

Internationally, Netflix added 4.04 million subscribers, compared with its estimate of 3.50 million.

Netflix, whose popular shows include “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Narcos”, said revenue rose to $1.82 billion from $1.48 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

