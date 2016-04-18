FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix forecasts Q2 U.S. subscriber additions below estimates
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 18, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Netflix forecasts Q2 U.S. subscriber additions below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Video-streaming service Netflix Inc forecast U.S. subscribers additions for the current quarter that fell short of analysts expectation, in part due to price increases for its service.

The company’s shares slumped 11.6 percent in after-hours trading on Monday.

Netflix, which started in 1997 as a DVD-rental-by-mail firm, forecast adding about 500,000 customers in the United States in the second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to add 586,000 subscribers in the United States, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

The company said it added 2.23 million U.S. subscribers in the first quarter, more than the 1.75 million it had expected would sign up. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
