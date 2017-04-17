FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix's Q1 subscriber additions misses estimates
April 17, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 4 months ago

Netflix's Q1 subscriber additions misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Popular video streaming service Netflix Inc added fewer subscribers than analysts' had estimated, both internationally and in the United States, in the first quarter, as a drop in the number of breakout hits attracted fewer users.

Netflix, whose original shows include the award-winning British drama "The Crown" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events", added 3.53 million subscribers outside the United States in the quarter ended March 31. (bit.ly/2puJ1Yt)

Analysts on average had estimated 3.68 million additions, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

In the United States, the company added 1.42 million subscribers, compared with analysts' average estimate of 1.50 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

