REFILE-Netflix profit more than doubles

(Corrects to remove extraneous word from headline)

LOS ANGELES, July 21 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s quarterly profit more than doubled, boosted by the addition of 1.12 million customers to its international movie and TV streaming services.

The company's profit rose to $71 million, or $1.15 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $29.5 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/UnqT1D)

Revenue rose to $1.34 billion from $1.07 billion, Netflix said in its quarterly letter to shareholders. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Lehar Maan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)