Netflix adds 4.3 mln streaming subscribers in Dec quarter
January 20, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Netflix adds 4.3 mln streaming subscribers in Dec quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s quarterly revenue rose 26.3 percent as the TV and movie streaming service added 4.3 million net subscribers worldwide, beating its own forecast of 4 million.

Netflix shares rose more than 13 percent in after market trading.

The company's net income rose to $83.4 million, or $1.35 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $48.4 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1yGZglQ)

Revenue rose to $1.48 billion from $1.18 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Lehar Maan; Editing by Simon Jennings)

