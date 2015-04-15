FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Netflix subscriber additions top forecast
April 15, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Netflix subscriber additions top forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects per share figure in paragraph 4 to 38 cents from $38)

April 15 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s quarterly revenue jumped nearly 24 percent as the TV and movie streaming service provider added 4.88 million net subscribers worldwide, beating its own forecast of 4.05 million.

Shares of Netflix, producer of shows such as “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black”, rose about 13 percent after the bell.

Revenue rose to $1.57 billion from $1.27 billion, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1JL8nFk)

The company’s net income slipped to $23.7 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $53.1 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
