FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Netflix adds more subscribers than expected
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 7 months ago

Netflix adds more subscribers than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc's international and U.S. subscriber additions sped past analysts' estimates as the video streaming service released shows including the award-winning British drama "The Crown" and a revival of "Gilmore Girls".

Netflix, whose original shows include "Narcos" and "Stranger Things", said on Wednesday it signed up 5.12 million subscribers outside the United States in the quarter ended Dec. 31. (nflx.it/2jyes47)

Analysts on average had estimated 3.73 million additions, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Faced with slowing growth in the United States, Netflix has launched in almost every country, but is now faced with the task of tweaking the service to suit different markets and cultures, even as competitors expand.

In the United States, Netflix added 1.93 million subscribers, compared with the average estimate of 1.44 million.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.