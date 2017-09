Oct 8 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc on Thursday hiked the subscription rate for its standard plan by $1.00 a month to $9.99 in the United States, the company’s website showed.

The news sent shares of the video streaming company up more than 3 percent, reversing an earlier loss of 5 percent. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)