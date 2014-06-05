FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon asks Netflix to stop messages placing blame for slow speeds
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Verizon asks Netflix to stop messages placing blame for slow speeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 5 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday demanded that Netflix Inc immediately stop displaying messages to customers that place blame on Verizon’s broadband service for slow delivery of Netflix TV shows and movies.

In a cease-and-desist letter sent to Netflix, Verizon also asked Netflix to provide a list of customers on the Verizon network to whom Netflix delivered the notices. “Failure to provide this information may lead us to pursue legal remedies,” Verizon said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Marina Lopes; Editing by David Gregorio)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.