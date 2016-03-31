FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. FCC won't investigate Netflix throttling of some mobile consumers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday that video provider Netflix did not violate any U.S. regulations when it “throttled” the picture quality for AT&T and Verizon wireless customers and it has no plans to investigate.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler said Netflix’s conduct is “outside” the FCC’s net neutrality rules adopted last year, because the FCC is not regulating “edge providers” or websites. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish)

