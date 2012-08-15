FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix to launch streaming service in Nordic countries
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Netflix to launch streaming service in Nordic countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc will launch its video streaming service in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland before the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

Netflix’s Nordic push comes after its Europe debut earlier this year with launches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. However, the movie rental and video streaming company’s move to expand globally has taken a toll on its profitability.

In an earnings call last month, Chief Executive Reed Hastings said the company would lose money in the fourth quarter as it expanded to a new market.

It had 3.6 million international streaming subscribers at the end of the second quarter and had services in Latin America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, apart from the United States and Canada.

The company did not give a specific launch date or the expected pricing for its services in the Scandinavian countries.

Netflix shares were up 34 cents in premarket trading. They had closed at $61.76 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.