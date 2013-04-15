FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2013 / 9:10 PM / 4 years ago

Netgear estimates profit below analyst expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker Netgear Inc estimated first-quarter earnings and revenue below analysts’ expectations, citing lower shipments.

The company cut its revenue estimate to $290 million-$295 million, from $290 million-$305 million.

It estimated adjusted earnings of 45 cents to 50 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 59 cents per share on revenue of $299.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Netgear closed at $30.88 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

