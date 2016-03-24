FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Dutch regulator fines 'big 4' accounting firms
March 24, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Dutch regulator fines 'big 4' accounting firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to read “...of up to...” instead of “...totalling...”)

AMSTERDAM, March 24 (Reuters) - The Dutch financial markets authority AFM said on Thursday it had levied fines of up to 2.23 million euros ($2.5 million) on the big four accounting firms, saying there had been shortcomings in the audits of many Dutch companies’ annual reports in 2011 and 2012.

The fines were 1.81 million euros for Deloitte, 2.23 million euros for Ernst & Young, 1.25 million euros for KPMG and 845,000 euros for PriceWaterhouseCoopers. ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
