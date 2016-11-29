FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Dutch banks can withstand higher capital requirements- central bank
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 9 months ago

Dutch banks can withstand higher capital requirements- central bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Dutch banks are more than ready to withstand a possible hit from higher capital requirements being discussed by the Basel Committee of global banking regulators, Dutch central bank director Jan Sijbrand said on Monday.

Dutch lenders performed relatively well in European stress tests last summer aimed at calculating their resilience to a severe theoretical economic and financial shock.

"The Dutch banks are heavily capitalised," Sijbrand told reporters in Amsterdam. "If the risk weighting goes up by 10-20-30 percent, they still easily meet the requirements."

Dutch banks had "easily passed" the stress tests, he said. "They are simply well capitalised and can take a hit and they can take this one too. That is not to say this will help the business or the market," he said.

Global regulators are currently meeting in Chile, trying to reach an agreement on new capital rules that could see banks having to adopt higher risk weightings on certain assets. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.