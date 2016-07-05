FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABN, ING increase provisions for derivatives sold without proper cautions
July 5, 2016 / 6:45 AM / in a year

ABN, ING increase provisions for derivatives sold without proper cautions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 5 (Reuters) - Dutch banks ABN Amro and ING said on Tuesday they would increase provisions they have taken to settle complaints from small and medium customers who purchased interest rate hedges between 2011 and 2014.

Regulators have found customers were insufficiently warned of the chance the products would be loss-making when interest rates fell dramatically, and in December said banks’ own compensation policies had so far been inadequate.

ABN said Monday it would take a 360 million euro ($400.54 million) provision to compensate such customers, and ING said it would take a 150 million euro provision.

Rabobank, a major vendor of such products, had yet to comment on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.8988 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

