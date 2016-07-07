Rabobank reserves 500 mln euros to settle mis-sold derivatives

AMSTERDAM, July 7 (Reuters) - Rabobank said on Thursday it will take a 500 million- euro ($554 million) provision for settlements with small and medium-sized corporate customers who purchased interest rate hedges between 2011 and 2014.

Regulators have found many such customers were insufficiently warned of the chance the products would be loss-making when interest rates fell dramatically. With Thursday's announcement, Rabobank joins a wider settlement framework that other banks signed up to earlier in the week. ($1 = 0.9019 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)