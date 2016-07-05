UPDATE 1-ABN, ING increase provisions for derivatives sold without proper warnings

(Adds ING additional provision, independent commission statement)

AMSTERDAM, July 5 (Reuters) - Dutch banks ABN Amro and ING said on Tuesday they would increase provisions they have taken to settle complaints from small and medium customers who purchased interest rate hedges between 2011 and 2014.

Regulators have found customers were insufficiently warned of the chance the products would be loss-making when interest rates fell dramatically, and in December said banks' own compensation policies had so far been inadequate.

ABN said it would take a 360 million euro ($400.54 million) provision to compensate such customers, on top of an earlier 121 million euro provision, and ING said it would take an additional 150 million euro provision, without saying how much it had previously reserved.

An independent commission set up by the government to study the issue said Tuesday in a statement published on its website said that ABN, ING, Van Lanschot and state-owned SNS Bank were all participating in a non binding settlement framework it had proposed.

However Rabobank and Deutsche Bank were still "weighing their options."

SNS said the impact of settlements would not materially impact earnings; Van Lanschot said it expected around 8 million euros in costs.

Rabobank, a major vendor of such products, could not immediately be reached for comment. Deutsche Bank has since quit its Dutch small and medium clients business.