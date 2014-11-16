FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission to adopt urgent measures to contain Dutch bird flu outbreak
November 16, 2014 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

EU Commission to adopt urgent measures to contain Dutch bird flu outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission will on Monday likely adopt urgent interim protective measures to contain an outbreak of a highly contagious strain of bird flu in the Netherlands, it said on Sunday.

“The Commission is expected to adopt tomorrow, Monday 17 November, a decision with urgent interim protective measures in relation to this outbreak,” said Ricardo Cardoso, spokesman for the Commission.

The decision will describe the zones established by the Dutch authorities around the infected poultry farm where it will be forbidden to sell live poultry, eggs, poultry meat and other poultry products to other European Union member states and third countries. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Eric Walsh)

