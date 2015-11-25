FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch government cancels bond issue after ABN Amro windfall
November 25, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch government cancels bond issue after ABN Amro windfall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Wednesday it has cancelled a December bond auction due to improved state finances, mainly resulting from the stock market listing of ABN Amro.

The Dutch State Treasury Agency said in a statement that a Dutch State Loan (DSL) auction planned for Dec. 14 will no longer be needed.

“The cash balance has improved more than expected, amongst others, due to the IPO of ABN Amro on 20 November,” it said.

The government listed the first tranche of 20 percent of its holding in the bank for roughly 3.3 billion euros ($3.5 billion). ABN was bailed out during the financial crisis for around 24 billion euros after a failed hostile takeover.

The last government bond auction of the year will be on Dec. 9, the agency said. ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
