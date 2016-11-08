FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Netherlands considering target range for 2017 debt issuance - official
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 10 months ago

Netherlands considering target range for 2017 debt issuance - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Uncertainty regarding income from the sale of state assets could encourage the Netherlands to set a target range for debt issuance again next year, a senior official at the Dutch State Treasury Agency said on Tuesday.

The Netherlands, which set a target range for the first time in 2016, will present its outlook for next year's debt issuance on December 15.

"There is some uncertainty regarding the income of the sale of state-owned enterprises," Regine Doornbos-Neyt, head of cash management, issuance and trading at the DSTA said on the sidelines of an event in Brussels.

"That could be a reason to work again with a target range for capital market issuance." (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.