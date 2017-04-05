FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Assets seized, woman arrested in Dutch-British tax fraud case
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 5 months ago

Assets seized, woman arrested in Dutch-British tax fraud case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 5 (Reuters) - Authorities in Britain and the Netherlands seized assets worth more than 6 million euros ($6.40 million) and arrested a 46-year-old British woman after a joint investigation into alleged tax fraud and money laundering, Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The woman and her 51-year-old Dutch husband were suspected of using their Manchester-based marketing company to commit tax fraud via concealed offshore bank accounts in the Netherlands, Germany and Austria, the prosecutors said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the operation was designed to show their willingness to work cross-border to crack down on the practice of storing assets, untaxed, in offshore locations. ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.