RPT-Dutch state ordered to lower greenhouse gas emissions

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

AMSTERDAM, June 24 (Reuters) - A district court on Wednesday ordered the Dutch state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at a faster rate than the government is currently targeting.

A judge in The Hague said the state must “ensure that the Dutch emissions in the year 2020 will be at least 25 percent lower than those in 1990.”

The ruling was a victory for Urgenda Foundation, an environmental group which filed the lawsuit on behalf of nearly 900 Dutch individuals.

“The parties agree that the severity and scope of the climate problem make it necessary to take measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” a summary of the ruling said.

Based on current government policy, the Netherlands will achieve a reduction of 17 percent at most in 2020, which is below the norm of 25-40 percent for developed countries, it said. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)