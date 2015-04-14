FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dutch central bank sounds alarm on insurance industry
#Intel
April 14, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dutch central bank sounds alarm on insurance industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, quote from report)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, April 14 (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank warned that Europe’s long period of low interest rates is threatening the solvency of insurers, which it said will have to cut costs and restrict dividends to protect capital.

In its most strongly-worded review of the Dutch insurance sector yet, De Nederlandsche Bank highlighted the risk to the financial sector as a whole.

The warning came despite a strengthening Dutch economy, with Gross Domestic Product forecast to grow to 1.7 percent this year and to 1.8 percent in 2016.

The DNB said that although banks and pension funds are also affected by low rates, the impact “on life insurers may ultimately jeopardize financial stability, as (insurers) have limited recovery options and considerable interdependencies with other financial institutions.”

While the bank said that low interest rates are a problem for insurers across Europe, Dutch players face some additional difficulties. Its report did not name specific insurers.

Trust in insurers among the Dutch is especially low after many sellers of life insurance-linked products were forced to offer settlements when consumers were found to have been charged exorbitant fees.

The central bank said that in addition to cost-cutting at individual insurers, it expects “consolidation” among the remaining Dutch insurers, which include Delta Lloyd, NN Group and Aegon. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing David Evans and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
