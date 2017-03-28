FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Dutch parliament hit by 'ransomware' attack - ANP news
March 28, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 5 months ago

Dutch parliament hit by 'ransomware' attack - ANP news

Anthony Deutsch

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch parliament's website was briefly hit by a so-called 'ransomware' attack on Tuesday, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

The form of attack in which hackers scramble a computer system and seek a ransom to unscramble it came amid concerns that Turkish hackers are targeting the Netherlands.

Turkey's relations with several European Union countries, including the Netherlands and Germany, have been badly strained after Turkish ministers were banned from campaigning in their cities ahead of an April 16 referendum that would give Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers.

The Dutch parliament said it had taken "appropriate measures" in response to the breach but declined to give details, ANP reported.

Two publicly-funded websites used by Dutch voters to help them decide which party to vote for in the national election on March 15 also came under attack on election day.

Fox-IT, a Dutch internet security firm, reviewed those attacks and said it believed they were conducted by Turkish hacking groups.

