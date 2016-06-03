Dutch economic forecaster CPB sees growth stable at 1.8 pct in 2016

AMSTERDAM, June 3 (Reuters) - The Netherlands’ Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis on Friday maintained its outlook for Dutch economic growth of 1.8 percent in 2016 driven by household consumption.

That’s being propped up despite a weaker outlook for the global economy thanks to low inflation, rising wages and government tax breaks.

The CPB said GDP growth will be 2.1 percent in 2017, slightly higher than the 2.0 percent it forecast in its previous outlook in March. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)