Dutch central bank raises growth forecasts for Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank on Monday upgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2017 to 2.3 percent, up from a previous 1.9 percent in June, citing strong domestic consumption, falling unemployment and a rebounding housing market.

The DNB's 2017 outlook is more good news about the Dutch economy although that has so far failed to translate into a boost in the polls for Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Hs party is trailing that of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders ahead of a general election on March 15. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anthony Deutsch)