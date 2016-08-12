UPDATE 1-Dutch GDP grew 2.3 pct y/y in Q2, Brexit impact not felt yet

(Updates with details, quote by agency chief) AMSTERDAM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dutch gross domestic product grew 2.3 percent in the second quarter from the same period in 2015, Statistics Netherlands said on Friday, on the back of rising investment, consumption and exports. It was the ninth consecutive quarter of economic growth in the Netherlands, flattered slightly by two extra working days in the April-June period. Adjusted for that, growth would have been 1.8 percent, the CBS said. The agency said producer investment in planes, cars and housing grew strongly, while consumers spent more in restaurants and on clothing and electronics. Among exports, industrial electronic machinery and transport industry products showed the strongest increase. Economists have said the trade-reliant Dutch economy will likely suffer a setback due to Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union, due to the close trading relationship between the two countries. On Tuesday the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) shaved its estimates for full-year 2016 GDP growth to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent, and cut 2017 estimates to 1.6 percent from 2.1 percent, citing the impact of Brexit. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gareth Jones)