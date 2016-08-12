FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dutch GDP grew 2.3 pct y/y in Q2, Brexit impact not felt yet
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Dutch GDP grew 2.3 pct y/y in Q2, Brexit impact not felt yet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with details, quote by agency chief)
    AMSTERDAM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dutch gross domestic product
grew 2.3 percent in the second quarter from the same period in
2015, Statistics Netherlands said on Friday, on the back of
rising investment, consumption and exports.
    It was the ninth consecutive quarter of economic growth in
the Netherlands, flattered slightly by two extra working days in
the April-June period. Adjusted for that, growth would have been
1.8 percent, the CBS said.
    The agency said producer investment in planes, cars and
housing grew strongly, while consumers spent more in restaurants
and on clothing and electronics.
    Among exports, industrial electronic machinery and transport
industry products showed the strongest increase.
    Economists have said the trade-reliant Dutch economy will
likely suffer a setback due to Britain's June 23 vote to leave
the European Union, due to the close trading relationship
between the two countries.
    On Tuesday the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy
Analysis (CPB) shaved its estimates for full-year 2016 GDP
growth to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent, and cut 2017 estimates
to 1.6 percent from 2.1 percent, citing the impact of Brexit.
 

 (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
