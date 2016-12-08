FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
IMF staff sees Dutch economic growth around 2 pct in 2016, 2017
December 8, 2016

IMF staff sees Dutch economic growth around 2 pct in 2016, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy will grow at around 2 percent this year and next year, International Monetary Fund experts said on Thursday.

IMF Netherlands Mission Chief Thomas Dorsey said at a news conference after a visit that external risks to the trade-dependent Dutch economy were balanced by strong domestic demand that may not be fully accounted for by most models.

The Dutch government's forecasting office CPB's most recent projections include GDP groth of 1.7 percent 2016 and 2017. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

