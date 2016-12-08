FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-IMF staff expects Dutch economic growth around 2 pct in 2016, 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-IMF staff expects Dutch economic growth around 2 pct in 2016, 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with details)

AMSTERDAM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy will grow around 2 percent this year and next year, International Monetary Fund experts said on Thursday.

IMF Netherlands Mission Chief Thomas Dorsey said at a news conference after a visit that external risks to the trade-dependent Dutch economy were balanced by strong domestic demand that may not be fully accounted for by most models.

The most recent projections by the CPB, the forecasting office of the Dutch government, include GDP growth of 1.7 percent 2016 and 2017.

Amid a largely favourable review, Dorsey said that high household debt -- largely resulting from generous rules on deducting mortgage interest -- present one risk to the Dutch economy.

The effect is doubled because of the three big Dutch banks, ING, ABN Amro and Rabobank, all have large exposure to mortgage debt. In the event the Basel committee settles on higher risk weightings for mortgages, equity at the banks could be hit.

However, the review also noted that unemployment is falling, credit is growing, personal savings levels are high, and companies and banks have also been strengthening their cash buffers.

Dorsey said the Dutch government has room to either increase spending on infrastructure or to cut taxes, while remaining comfortably within European budgetary rules.

He said the government's deficit is set to fall to 0.7 percent of GDP in 2017, and debt-to-GDP will be around 61 percent by the end of the year. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.