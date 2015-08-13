Dutch retail sales hit seven year high as recovery takes hold

AMSTERDAM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales climbed at the fastest pace in seven years in June, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday, the latest sign of a Dutch economic recovery.

Retail sales rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in June, following a revised 1.4 percent fall in May, the best reading since before the financial crisis.

The rise was led by 6 percent growth in non-food sales, a 28.1 percent increase in online retail sales and a 3.1 percent rise in food and beverage, the CBS said.

The Dutch economy has been gaining momentum since last year, expanding by 1 percent in 2014 after contractions in 2012 and 2013.

The Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB), whose forecasts inform the government’s fiscal planning, on Tuesday revised its 2016 projection for Gross Domestic Product to 2.4 percent, up from 2.1 percent in March.[ID: L5N10M32C]

The bureau cited rising investments, especially in the real estate sector, and falling unemployment, which it said should decline to 6.7 percent next year from 6.9 percent in 2015.

Improving consumer confidence has had an impact on inflation, however. Dutch inflation is currently 1 percent, far above the Eurozone average of 0.2 percent.