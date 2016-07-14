Dutch budget office: TTIP would add 1.7 pct to Dutch GDP by 2030

AMSTERDAM, July 14 (Reuters) - The US-European Union trade deal under negotiation could double Dutch exports to the US and increase GDP by around 1.7 percent by 2030, the government’s forecasting office said on Thursday.

In a study, the Netherlands’ Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) said most positive benefits of the Transatlantic Trade & Investment Partnership (TTIP) would come via an increase in trade due to scrapping customs duties and harmonizing regulations. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra)