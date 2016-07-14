FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch budget office: TTIP would add 1.7 pct to Dutch GDP by 2030
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Dutch budget office: TTIP would add 1.7 pct to Dutch GDP by 2030

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 14 (Reuters) - The US-European Union trade deal under negotiation could double Dutch exports to the US and increase GDP by around 1.7 percent by 2030, the government’s forecasting office said on Thursday.

In a study, the Netherlands’ Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) said most positive benefits of the Transatlantic Trade & Investment Partnership (TTIP) would come via an increase in trade due to scrapping customs duties and harmonizing regulations. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.