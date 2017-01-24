FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Dutch Fin Min Dijsselbloem: Chance of Wilders being in new govt "very small"
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Dutch Fin Min Dijsselbloem: Chance of Wilders being in new govt "very small"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on elections)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday the chance that far-right politician Geert Wilders will be in a new government after March elections is "very small."

Dijsselbloem told broadcaster RTL Z that Wilders is unlikely to be part of a coalition government after Prime Minister Mark Rutte ruled out sharing power with Wilders, who wants the Netherlands to leave the European Union and close its border to Muslim immigrants.

Wilders is leading in opinion polls ahead of the March 15 parliamentary elections, but he is not expected to gain enough support to govern outright. All major parties contesting the vote, including Rutte's trailing Liberals, have ruled out taking part in a coalition with Wilders.

Under the Dutch political system, parties generally form coalitions with a majority of seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament. But the political landscape has become so fragmented that it could be very difficult to find a combination of parties willing to share power.

A record 81 parties have registered to take part in the election, although the final number is expected to be lower because participants tend to drop out closer to election day. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.