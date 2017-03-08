FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Donations to Dutch anti-Islam politician Wilders from U.S. groups taper
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 5 months ago

Donations to Dutch anti-Islam politician Wilders from U.S. groups taper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 8 (Reuters) - Donations to the political party of Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders from conservative groups in the United States have tapered off significantly since 2015, documents published by the government on Wednesday show.

Wilders' Party for Freedom (PVV) received about 108,000 euros ($114,000)from the conservative David Horowitz Freedom Center in 2015, and 22,000 in 2016, the documents showed. He received another 6,850 euros from New York-based FOL Inc in 2016.

From January 2017 to Feb. 22, 2017, the PVV received no donations from foreign or domestic donors, the documents showed. ($1 = 0.9472 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.