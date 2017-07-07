AMSTERDAM, July 7 The city government of The
Hague on Friday said it wishes to sell its 16.6 percent stake in
Dutch energy company Eneco, bringing a sale or initial public
offering of shares in the company a step closer.
An external review published together with a statement by
the city said Eneco, owned by 53 municipalities, has annual
operating profit of about 400 million euros ($456 million) and
is worth roughly 2.7 billion euros.
Eneco's future is uncertain after the company fought and
lost a decade long battle opposing a Dutch government decision
to split grid operators from electricity generators.
